International flights on September 3: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,473 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 1, carrying over 5.95 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,240 were inbound flights carrying 4,02,671 passengers and 2,233 were outbound flights with 1,92,408 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 3:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 3: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1929: Delhi (00.15) to Dubai> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 1943: Mumbai (7.05) to Dubai> AI 0334: Delhi (8.00) to Bangkok> AI 0939: Delhi (10.00) to Bahrain

> AI 1933: Delhi (13.15) to Amman

Air India repatriation schedule for September 3: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1930: Dubai to Lucknow (8.45)> AI 1944: Dubai to Pune (14.40)> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.30)> AI 0940: Bahrain to Delhi (19.30)> AI 0343: Singapore to Mumbai (2.15)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 3: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1948: Dubai (12:30) to Hyderabad (18:00)> IX 1434: Dubai (14:30) to Kochi (20:05)> IX 1196: Dubai (16:30) to Delhi (22:55)> IX 1112: Abu Dhabi (15:30) to Delhi (22:10)> IX 1938: Abu Dhabi (11:35) to Hyderabad (17:05)> IX 1640: Abu Dhabi (13:40) to Trichy (19:20)> IX 1714: Muscat (14:15) to Kannur (20:55)> IX 1478: Doha (11:45) to Kochi (18:40)> IX 1354: Sharjah (10:30) to Kozhikode (16:10)> IX 1376: Bahrain (10:00) to Kozhikode (16:50)

> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Trichy (20:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 3: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1947: Hyderabad (9:00) to Dubai (11:30)> IX 1435: Kochi (11:10) to Dubai (13:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (13:25) to Dubai (15:30)> IX 1115: Delhi (12:25) to Abu Dhabi (14:30)> IX 1937: Hyderabad (8:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:35)> IX 1639: Trichy (10:05) to Abu Dhabi (12:40)> IX 1713: Kannur (11:00) to Muscat (13:15)> IX 1477: Kochi (9:00) to Doha (10:45)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (7:05) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1375: Kozhikode (7:10) to Bahrain (9:00)

> IX 1682: Trichy (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)