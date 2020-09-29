International flights on September 29: List of flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,834 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 27, carrying over 7.6 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,920 were inbound flights carrying 4.9 lakh passengers and 2,914 were outbound flights with 2.6 lakh fliers. The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 29:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0187: DELHI 02:15 to TORONTO 07:15AI 1975: HYDERABAD 08:05 to KUWAIT 10:25AI 1310: DELHI 09:15 to MANILA 18:00

AI 0991: DELHI 10:20 to JEDDAH 13:00

Air India repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0952: DUBAI 01:30 to HYDERABAD 06:15AI 0301: SYDNEY 09:15 to DELHI 18:05AI 1315: NARITA 12:45 to MUMBAI 18:45AI 1325: SINGAPORE 14:00 to MUMBAI 16:45AI 1976: KUWAIT 11:25 to VIJAYAWADA 18:45AI 1992: JEDDAH 14:00 to DELHI 21:30

AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1674: Bahrain 10:35 to Trichy 17:35IX 1442: Muscat 11:00 to Kochi 16:10IX 1918: Muscat 12:25 to Hyderabad 17:25IX 1678: Doha 13:00 to Trichy 20:00IX 1984: Dammam 16:05 to Hyderabad 23:00IX 1784: Dammam 12:35 to Kannur 19:35IX 1682: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 11:10 to Kozhikode 16:30IX 1716: Abu Dhabi 12:30 to Kannur 18:00IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 17:10 to Delhi 22:10IX 1538: Abu Dhabi 14:30 to Mangaluru 19:45IX 1538: Mangaluru 20:30 to Trivandrum 21:50IX 1644: Dubai 12:30 to Chennai 18:05IX 1540: Dubai 16:30 to Trivandrum 22:10

IX 1136: Dubai 18:30 to Delhi 23:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1673: Trichy 8:30 to Bahrain 29-Sep-20 9:45IX 1443: Kochi 8:00 to Muscat 10:00IX 1917: Hyderabad 9:25 to Muscat 11:25IX 1677: Trichy 10:05 to Doha 12:00IX 1783: Kannur 9:50 to Dammam 11:35IX 1983: Hyderabad 13:15 to Dammam 15:05IX 1681: Trichy 11:05 to Singapore 18:00IX 1643: Chennai 8:40 to Dubai 11:30

IX 1539: Trivandrum 12:50 to Dubai 15:30