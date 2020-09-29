172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-on-september-29-list-of-flights-operated-by-air-india-under-vande-bharat-mission-5897621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on September 29: List of flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,834 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 27, carrying over 7.6 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,920 were inbound flights carrying 4.9 lakh passengers and 2,914 were outbound flights with 2.6 lakh fliers. The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 29:

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Air India repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0187: DELHI 02:15 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 1975: HYDERABAD 08:05 to KUWAIT 10:25
AI 1310: DELHI 09:15 to MANILA 18:00

AI 0991: DELHI 10:20 to JEDDAH 13:00

Air India repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0952: DUBAI 01:30 to HYDERABAD 06:15
AI 0301: SYDNEY 09:15 to DELHI 18:05
AI 1315: NARITA 12:45 to MUMBAI 18:45
AI 1325: SINGAPORE 14:00 to MUMBAI 16:45
AI 1976: KUWAIT 11:25 to VIJAYAWADA 18:45
AI 1992: JEDDAH 14:00 to DELHI 21:30

AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1674: Bahrain 10:35 to Trichy 17:35
IX 1442: Muscat 11:00 to Kochi 16:10
IX 1918: Muscat 12:25 to Hyderabad 17:25
IX 1678: Doha 13:00 to Trichy 20:00
IX 1984: Dammam 16:05 to Hyderabad 23:00
IX 1784: Dammam 12:35 to Kannur 19:35
IX 1682: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45
IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 11:10 to Kozhikode 16:30
IX 1716: Abu Dhabi 12:30 to Kannur 18:00
IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 17:10 to Delhi 22:10
IX 1538: Abu Dhabi 14:30 to Mangaluru 19:45
IX 1538: Mangaluru 20:30 to Trivandrum 21:50
IX 1644: Dubai 12:30 to Chennai 18:05
IX 1540: Dubai 16:30 to Trivandrum 22:10

IX 1136: Dubai 18:30 to Delhi 23:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1673: Trichy 8:30 to Bahrain 29-Sep-20 9:45
IX 1443: Kochi 8:00 to Muscat 10:00
IX 1917: Hyderabad 9:25 to Muscat 11:25
IX 1677: Trichy 10:05 to Doha 12:00
IX 1783: Kannur 9:50 to Dammam 11:35
IX 1983: Hyderabad 13:15 to Dammam 15:05
IX 1681: Trichy 11:05 to Singapore 18:00
IX 1643: Chennai 8:40 to Dubai 11:30

IX 1539: Trivandrum 12:50 to Dubai 15:30

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 10:11 am

tags #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #coronavirus #India

