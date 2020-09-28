International flights on September 28: List of flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,590 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 23, carrying over 7.33 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,797 were inbound flights carrying 4,81,405 passengers and 2,793 were outbound flights with 2,51,981 fliers. The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 27:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1314 Mumbai 01:30 Narita 14:00> AI 1929 Delhi 00:15 Dubai 02:30> AI 1202 Delhi 08:00 Visakhapatnam 10:15> AI 1202 Visakhapatnam 11:00 Yangon 14:30> AI 1971 Delhi 09:00 Kuwait 10:50> AI 1324 Delhi 09:50 Mumbai 12:00> AI 1324 Mumbai 13:30 Singapore 21:00> AI 1965 Mumbai 10:45 Jeddah 13:00> AI 0302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 07:20

> AI 0951 Hyderabad 22:30 Dubai 00:30

Air India repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1355 Auckland 12:30 Delhi 21:00> AI 1203 Yangon 15:30 Delhi 18:00> AI 1966 Jeddah 14:00 Hyderabad 22:40> AI 1966 Hyderabad 23:25 Mumbai 01:05> AI 1972 Kuwait 11:50 Lucknow 18:40

> AI 1972 Lucknow 19:25 Delhi 20:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 15:10 Lucknow 20:35> IX 1114 Lucknow 21:35 Delhi 22:40> IX 1384 Dubai 10:30 Bengaluru 15:30> IX 1384 Bengaluru 16:15 Mangaluru 17:15> IX 1434 Dubai 14:30 Kochi 20:05> IX 1744 Dubai 18:30 Kannur 23:40> IX 1136 Dubai 16:15 Delhi 21:15

> IX 1948 Dubai 18:00 Hyderabad 23:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1383 Mangaluru 7:40 Dubai 9:30> IX 1435 Kochi 11:10 Dubai 13:30> IX 1743 Kannur 15:05 Dubai 17:30> IX 1135 Delhi 11:05 Lucknow 12:15> IX 1135 Lucknow 13:00 Dubai 15:30> IX 1947 Hyderabad 14:30 Dubai 17:00> IX 1113 Delhi 12:05 Abu Dhabi 14:10

> IX 1613 Trichy 10:25 Sharjah 13:00