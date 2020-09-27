International flights on September 27: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,590 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 23, carrying over 7.33 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,797 were inbound flights carrying 4,81,405 passengers and 2,793 were outbound flights with 2,51,981 fliers. The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

All passenger flights in India - domestic and international - were suspended on March 25, when the country went under lockdown to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, domestic flights have resumed in a controlled manner from May 25, while international flights have been restricted to repatriation flights and select air bubble destinations.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 27:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 02:15 Toronto 07:15> AI 1143 Delhi 03:30 Vancouver 07:00> AI 1907 Delhi 11:45 Abudhabi 14:05

> AI 1977 Mumbai 10:30 Kuwait 12:20

Air India repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0301 Sydney 09:15 Delhi 18:05> AI 1978 Kuwait 13:20 Goa 20:00> AI 1978 Goa 20:45 Mumbai 22:05> AI 1930 Dubai 03:30 Lucknow 08:45> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15> AI 1908 Abudhabi 15:05 Lucknow 20:20> AI 1908 Lucknow 21:00 Delhi 21:50

> AI 1144 Vancouver 10:15 Delhi 14:45

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1384 Dubai 10:30 Bengaluru 15:30> IX 1384 Bengaluru 16:15 Mangaluru 17:15> IX 1346 Dubai 12:30 Kozhikode 18:10> IX 1136 Dubai 14:30 Amritsar 19:10> IX 1136 Amritsar 19:55 Delhi 20:55> IX 1612 Dubai 14:30 Trichy 20:15

> IX 1248 Dubai 18:30 Mumbai 23:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 27: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1383 Mangaluru 7:40 Dubai 9:30> IX 1343 Kozhikode 9:05 Dubai 11:30> IX 1135 Delhi 11:25 Dubai 13:30> IX 1611 Trichy 10:40 Dubai 13:30> IX 1247 Mumbai 16:00 Dubai 17:30> IX 1745 Kannur 10:00 Sharjah 12:25> IX 1115 Delhi 7:25 Abu Dhabi 9:30> IX 1937 Hyderabad 10:00 Abu Dhabi 12:35> IX 1419 Kochi 9:35 Abu Dhabi 12:05

> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:35 Sharjah 11:00