International flights on September 26: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,590 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 23, carrying over 7.33 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,797 were inbound flights carrying 4,81,405 passengers and 2,793 were outbound flights with 2,51,981 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 25:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 26: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0905 Chennai 01:55 Dubai 04:25> AI 0187 Delhi 02:15 Toronto 07:15> AI 1915 Chennai 07:25 Dubai 09:55> AI 1975 Hyderabad 08:05 Kuwait 10:25> AI 0243 Delhi 10:00 Kabul 11:10

> AI 0302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 07:20

Air India repatriation schedule for September 26: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 1976 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:45> AI 1976 Vijayawada 19:20 Hyderabad 20:20> AI 1984 Ahmedabad 04:45 Mumbai 06:20> AI 1946 Nairobi 10:00 Mumbai 18:30> AI 1946 Mumbai 20:00 Delhi 22:10> AI 1311 Manila 10:20 Delhi 14:10> AI 1916 Dubai 10:55 Tiruchirapalli 16:35> AI 1916 Tiruchirapalli 17:15 Chennai 18:15> AI 1323 Singapore 14:00 Hyderabad 16:00> AI 1323 Hyderabad 17:30 Delhi 19:10> AI 1906 Dubai 05:25 Chennai 11:00> AI 1906 Chennai 11:40 Madurai 12:40> AI 1144 Vancouver 10:15 Delhi 14:45> AI 0244 Kabul 12:10 Delhi 15:15

> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 26: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1625 Kuala Lumpur 18:35 Trichy 19:50> IX 1346 Dubai 11:00 Madurai 16:50> IX 1346 Madurai 17:35 Kozhikode 18:35> IX 1434 Dubai 14:30 Kochi 20:05> IX 1540 Dubai 17:30 Trivandrum 23:10> IX 1744 Dubai 10:25 Kannur 15:35> IX 1196 Dubai 16:30 Jaipur 21:10> IX 1196 Jaipur 21:55 Delhi 22:55

> IX 1644 Dubai 12:30 Chennai 18:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 26: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:35 Dubai 10:00> IX 1435 Kochi 11:10 Dubai 13:30> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:50 Dubai 16:30> IX 1743 Kannur 7:00 Dubai 9:25> IX 1141 Delhi 13:25 Dubai 15:30> IX 1643 Chennai 8:40 Dubai 11:30> IX 1115 Delhi 13:10 Abu Dhabi 15:15> IX 1639 Trichy 11:05 Abu Dhabi 13:40

> IX 1937 Hyderabad 10:00 Abu Dhabi 12:35