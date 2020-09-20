International flights on September 20: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,214 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 16, carrying over 6.87 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,610 were inbound flights carrying 4,55,781 passengers and 2,604 were outbound flights with 2,31,395 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 20:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 02:15 Toronto> AI 1143 Delhi 03:30 Vancouver> AI 1304 Delhi 08:00 Phnom Penh> AI 1921 Bengaluru 08:35 Dammam> AI 1939 Delhi 10:10 Bahrain 11:55

> AI 0983 Mumbai 20:45 Dubai

Air India repatriation schedule for September 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1337 Bengaluru 00:05 Delhi> AI 0301 Sydney 09:15 Delhi> AI 1940 Bahrain 13:05 Delhi> AI 0307 Narita 11:00 Delhi> AI 0908 Muscat 13:25 Chennai> AI 1922 Dammam 11:35 Mangalore> AI 1922 Mangalore 19:00 Bengaluru> AI 1321 Singapore 14:00 Kolkata> AI 1321 Kolkata 17:00 Delhi> AI 1305 Phnom Penh 15:20 Delhi> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

> AI 1144 Vancouver 10:15 Delhi

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1696 Kuwait 13:55 Trichy> IX 1218 Muscat 14:25 Mumbai> IX 1374 Doha 11:30 Kozhikode> IX 1432 Riyadh 10:25 Kochi> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode> IX 1948 Dubai 12:30 Hyderabad> IX 1540 Dubai 14:30 Trivandrum> IX 1744 Dubai 11:25 Kannur> IX 1136 Dubai 10:20 Amritsar> IX 1136 Amritsar 15:45 Delhi

> IX 1142 Dubai 18:15 Delhi

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai> IX 1947 Hyderabad 9:00 Dubai> IX 1539 Trivandrum 10:50 Dubai> IX 1743 Kannur 8:00 Dubai> IX 1135 Delhi 7:15 Dubai> IX 1142 Delhi 13:05 Lucknow> IX 1142 Lucknow 15:00 Dubai> IX 1115 Delhi 15:00 Abu Dhabi> IX 1637 Chennai 11:00 Abu Dhabi> IX 1937 Hyderabad 8:00 Abu Dhabi> IX 1419 Kochi 9:35 Abu Dhabi> IX 1715 Kannur 20:00 Abu Dhabi

> IX 1137 Delhi 7:25 Sharjah