International flights on September 2: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,433 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 31, carrying over 5.83 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,220 were inbound flights carrying 3,99,541 passengers and 2,213 were outbound flights with 1,90,674 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 2:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 2: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 1302: Delhi (9.35) to Kolkata> AI 1302: Kolkata (13.15) to Shanghai> AI 1306: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0342: Mumbai (23.30) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for September 2: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1303: Shanghai to Delhi (1.30)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (14.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 2: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1346: Dubai (10:30) to Kozhikode (18:05)> IX 1136: Dubai (14:30) to Delhi (20:55)> IX 1142: Dubai (16:30) to Delhi (23:50)> IX 1644: Dubai (18:30) to Chennai (0:05)> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (11:00) to Mangaluru (17:45)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (15:00) to Kochi (22:10)> IX 1774: Doha (22:40) to Kannur (05:25(+1))> IX 1746: Sharjah (10:30) to Kannur (16:05)> IX 1536: Sharjah (20:00) to Trivandrum (1:50)> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Trichy (20:45)> IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur (17:55) to Trichy (19:10)

> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 2: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1343: Kozhikode (7:05) to Dubai (9:30)> IX 1135: Delhi (11:25) to Dubai (13:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (13:25) to Dubai (15:30)> IX 1643: Chennai (14:40) to Dubai (17:30)> IX 1237: Mumbai (8:30) to Abu Dhabi (10:00)> IX 1419: Kochi (11:40) to Abu Dhabi (14:00)> IX 1773: Kannur (20:00) to Doha (21:40)> IX 1745: Kannur (7:05) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1535: Trivandrum (16:20) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1682: Trichy (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)> IX 1624: Trichy (10:30) to Kuala Lumpur (16:55)

> IX 1122: Delhi (7:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)