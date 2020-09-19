International flights on September 19: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 5,214 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 16, carrying over 6.87 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,610 were inbound flights carrying 4,55,781 passengers and 2,604 were outbound flights with 2,31,395 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 19:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 19: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0905 Chennai 01:55 Dubai 04:25> AI 1917 Mumbai 09:20 Dammam 10:35> AI 1320 Delhi 10:50 Kolkata 13:00> AI 1320 Kolkata 14:30 Singapore 21:00> AI 0187 Delhi 02:15 Toronto 07:15> AI 1975 Hyderabad 08:05 Kuwait 10:25> AI 0243 Delhi 10:00 Kabul 11:10> AI 0973 Delhi 10:20 Muscat 12:25

> AI 0302 Delhi 13:55 Sydeny 07:20

> AI 1984 Ahemdabad 04:45 Mumbai 06:20> AI 1918 Dammam 11:35 Thiruvanathapuram 18:25> AI 1918 Thiruvanathapuram 19:10 Mumabi 21:05> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 1906 Dubai 05:25 Chennai 11:00> AI 1906 Chennai 11:40 Tiruchirapalli 12:40> AI 0244 Kabul 12:10 Delhi 15:15> AI 0974 Muscat 13:25 Ddelhi 18:15> AI 1948 Bahrain 11:15 Ahmedabad 17:15> AI 1976 Kuwait 11:25 Vijaywada 18:45> AI 1948 Ahmedabad 18:00 Mumbai 19:25> AI 1976 Vijaywada 19:20 Hyderabad 20:20

> AI 1337 Singapore 21:00 Bengaluru 22:50

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 19: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1376 Bahrain 10:00 Kozhikode 16:50> IX 1714 Muscat 14:15 Kannur 19:30> IX 1532 Riyadh 11:30 Trivandrum 19:15> IX 1681 Singapore 19:00 Trichy 20:45> IX 1348 Abu Dhabi 11:10 Kozhikode 16:30> IX 1640 Abu Dhabi 13:55 Trichy 19:35> IX 1116 Abu Dhabi 15:15 Delhi 20:15> IX 1434 Dubai 10:30 Kochi 16:05> IX 1188 Dubai 12:30 Chandigarh 17:25> IX 1188 Chandigarh 18:25 Delhi 19:25> IX 1384 Dubai 13:30 Mangaluru 18:30> IX 1196 Dubai 16:30 Jaipur 21:10> IX 1196 Jaipur 21:55 Delhi 22:55

> IX 1612 Dubai 12:20 Trichy 18:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 19: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1435 Kochi 7:10 Dubai 9:30> IX 1187 Delhi 9:05 Dubai 11:30> IX 1383 Mangaluru 7:55 Bengaluru 8:55> IX 1383 Bengaluru 9:40 Dubai 12:30> IX 1141 Delhi 13:25 Dubai 15:30> IX 1611 Trichy 8:30 Dubai 11:20> IX 1363 Kozhikode 8:00 Abu Dhabi 10:10> IX 1537 Trivandrum 10:05 Abu Dhabi 12:55

> IX 1115 Delhi 12:10 Abu Dhabi 14:15