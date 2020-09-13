International flights on September 13: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,858 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 9, carrying over 6.42 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,432 were inbound flights carrying 4,30,334 passengers and 2,426 were outbound flights with 2,12,472 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 13:

> AI 0187 Delhi 02:15 Toronto 07:15> AI 1143 Delhi 03:30 Vancouver 07:00

> AI 1975 Hyderabad 08:05 Kuwait 10:25

Air India repatriation schedule for September 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0301 Sydney 09:15 Delhi 18:05> AI 1976 Kuwait 11:25 Vijaywada 18:45> AI 1976 Vijaywada 19:20 Hyderabad 20:20> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

> AI 1144 Vancouver 10:15 Delhi 14:45

Air India repatriation schedule for September 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1674 Bahrain 10:35 Chennai 17:35> IX 1442 Muscat 11:00 Kochi 16:10> IX 1584 Dammam 14:30 Trivandrum 21:55> IX 1684 Dammam 12:30 Chennai 19:55> IX 1332 Riyadh 15:35 Kozhikode 23:15> IX 1682 Singapore 19:00 Trichy 20:45> IX 1938 Abu Dhabi 11:35 Vijayawada 17:15> IX 1938 Vijayawada 18:15 Hyderabad 18:55> IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 13:05 Madurai 18:45> IX 1452 Madurai 19:45 Kochi 20:30> IX 1540 Dubai 10:30 Trivandrum 16:10> IX 1948 Dubai 12:30 Hyderabad 18:00> IX 1136 Dubai 14:30 Amritsar 19:10> IX 1136 Amritsar 19:55 Delhi 20:55> IX 1142 Dubai 16:15 Delhi 21:15> IX 1144 Dubai 13:05 Varanasi 18:35> IX 1144 Varanasi 19:20 Delhi 20:30

> IX 1744 Dubai 20:30 Kannur 1:40

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1673 Chennai 7:30 Bahrain 9:45> IX 1443 Kochi 8:00 Muscat 10:00> IX 1677 Trichy 10:05 Doha 12:00> IX 1331 Kozhikode 12:30 Riyadh 14:35> IX 1583 Trivandrum 11:20 Dammam 13:30> IX 1683 Chennai 9:15 Dammam 11:30> IX 1681 Trichy 11:05 Singapore 18:00> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30> IX 1947 Hyderabad 9:00 Dubai 11:30> IX 1135 Delhi 11:25 Dubai 13:30> IX 1141 Delhi 11:05 Lucknow 12:15> IX 1141 Lucknow 13:00 Dubai 15:30> IX 1143 Delhi 10:00 Dubai 12:05> IX 1743 Kannur 17:05 Dubai 19:30> IX 1937 Hyderabad 8:00 Abu Dhabi 10:35

> IX 141 9 Kochi 9:35 Abu Dhabi 12:05