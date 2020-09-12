International flights on September 12: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,858 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 9, carrying over 6.42 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,432 were inbound flights carrying 4,30,334 passengers and 2,426 were outbound flights with 2,12,472 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 12:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 12: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0905 Chennai 01:55 Dubai 04:25> AI 0187 Delhi 02:15 Toronto 07:15> AI 0243 Delhi 10:00 Kabul 11:10> AI 1977 Mumbai 10:30 Kuwait 12:20

> AI 0302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 07:20

Air India repatriation schedule for September 12: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 1984 Ahmedabad 04:45 Mumbai 06:20> AI 1978 Kuwait 13:20 Goa 20:00> AI 1978 Goa 20:45 Mumbai 22:05> AI 1906 Dubai 05:25 Chennai 11:00

> AI 1906 Chennai 11:40 Madurai 12:40

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 12: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1696 Kuwait 13:55 Trichy 21:40> IX 1218 Muscat 14:25 Mumbai 18:30> IX 1432 Riyadh 10:35 Kochi 18:25> IX 1681 Singapore 19:00 Trichy 20:45> IX 1348 Abu Dhabi 13:10 Kozhikode 18:30> IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 15:10 Lucknow 20:35> IX 1114 Lucknow 21:35 Delhi 12-Sep-20 22:40> IX 1346 Dubai 10:25 Kozhikode 16:05> IX 1194 Dubai 16:30 Lucknow 21:55> IX 1194 Lucknow 22:40 Delhi 23:50

> IX 1746 Sharjah 10:30 Kannur 16:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 12: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1217 Mumbai 12:15 Muscat 13:25> IX 1431 Kochi 7:1 5 Riyadh 9:35> IX 1682 Trichy 11:05 Singapore 18:00> IX 1383 Mangaluru 9:40 Dubai 11:30> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:00 Dubai 9:25> IX 1141 Delhi 13:25 Dubai 15:30> IX 1363 Kozhikode 10:00 Abu Dhabi 12:10> IX 1113 Delhi 12:05 Abu Dhabi 14:10

> IX 1745 Kannur 7:05 Sharjah 9:30