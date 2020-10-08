172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-on-october-8-here-are-flights-operated-by-air-india-under-vande-bharat-mission-5936051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on October 8: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,348 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 6, carrying over 8.31 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,175 were inbound flights carrying 5,34,753 passengers and 3,173 were outbound flights with 2,96,545 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 8:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 8: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto
> AI 1943: Mumbai (7.10) to Dubai
> AI 1927: Delhi (9.00) to Dubai
> AI 1941: Mumbai (9.45) to Bahrain
> AI 1961: Chennai (21.30) to Abu Dhabi

> AI 0973: Delhi (20.30) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for October 8: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1944: Dubai (9.55) to Pune
> AI 1968: Abu Dhabi (00.35) to Delhi
> AI 1942: Bahrain (12.00) to Mumbai
> AI 0188: Toronto (12.15) to Delhi
> AI 0315: Hong Kong (23.15) to Delhi
> AI 0974: Muscat (23.35) to Delhi

> AI 1928: Dubai (12.15) to Jaipur

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 08:45 am
