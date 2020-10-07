International flights on October 7: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,184 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 3, carrying over 8.11 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,093 were inbound flights carrying 5,24,746 passengers and 3,091 were outbound flights with 2,86,571 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 6:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1346 Chennai 01:30 Singapore 08:20> AI 1143 Delhi 03:30 Vancouver 07:00> AI 1951 Mumbai 06:55 Dubai 08:55> AI 1202 Delhi 08:00 Visakhapatnam 10:15> AI 1202 Visakhapatnam 11:00 Yangon 14:30> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35> AI 1929 Delhi 09:00 Dubai 11:15> AI 1302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20> AI 1967 Delhi 19:45 Amritsar 20:35> AI 1967 Amritsar 21:25 Abu Dhabi 23:35> AI 1975 Mumbai 19:40 Ahmedabad 21:00> AI 1975 Ahmedabad 21:35 Muscat 22:35

> AI 0314 Delhi 22:20 Hongkong 06:15

Air India repatriation schedule for October 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1952 Dubai 09:55 Kozhikode 15:10> AI 1952 Kozhikode 15:50 Mumbai 17:40> AI 1144 Vancouver 10:15 Delhi 14:45> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Tiruchirapalli 18:55> AI 1902 Tiruchirapalli 19:30 Hyderabad 20:30> AI 0307 Tokyo 11:00 Delhi 16:45> AI 1203 Yangon 16:00 Delhi 18:30> AI 1976 Muscat 23:35 Mumbai 04:05> AI 1930 Dubai 12:15 Lucknow 17:30> AI 1930 Lucknow 18:15 Delhi 19:05> AI 1904 Lagos 15:00 Delhi 05:45> AI 1347 Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15

> AI 1347 Chennai 12:30 Delhi 15:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1412 Sharjah 1:30 Kochi 7:05> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode 16:10> IX 1384 Dubai 13:30 Mangaluru 18:30> IX 1612 Dubai 14:00 Trichy 19:45> IX 1196 Dubai 14:45 Jaipur 19:25> IX 1434 Dubai 23:10 Kochi 4:45> IX 1644 Dubai 17:00 Chennai 22:35> IX 1142 Dubai 18:00 Delhi 23:00

> IX 1250 Dubai 20:35 Mumbai 1:20

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1937 Hyderabad 21:30 Abu Dhabi 0:05> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30> IX 1383 Mangaluru 10:40 Dubai 12:30> IX 1247 Mumbai 11:30 Dubai 13:00> IX 1435 Kochi 11:25 Dubai 13:45> IX 1195 Jaipur 20:15 Dubai 22:10> IX 1643 Chennai 13:05 Dubai 15:55> IX 1141 Delhi 14:55 Dubai 17:00> IX 1249 Vijayawada 14:30 Trichy 16:00> IX 1249 Trichy 16:45 Dubai 19:35> IX 1745 Kannur 22:00 Sharjah 0:25