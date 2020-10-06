International flights on October 6: List of flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,184 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 3, carrying over 8.11 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,093 were inbound flights carrying 5,24,746 passengers and 3,091 were outbound flights with 2,86,571 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 6:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 02:45 Toronto 07:15> AI 995 Delhi 06:40 Dubai 08:55> AI 1947 Mumbai 08:30 Dubai 10:30> AI 1903 Delhi 10:00 Lagos 16:00> AI 1969 Bengaluru 20:35 Kannur 21:25> AI 1969 Kannur 22:05 Abu Dhabi 00:25> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

> AI 1346 Delhi 21:00 Chennai 23:55

Air India repatriation schedule for October 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 1966 Abu Dhabi 00:35 Delhi 05:45> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30> AI 1948 Dubai 11:30 Thiruvananthapuram 16:45> AI 1948 Thiruvananthapuram 17:25 Mumbai 19:15> AI 1970 Abu Dhabi 01:25 Bengaluru 06:45> AI 996 Dubai 09:55 Delhi 14:45

> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1474 Bahrain 12:00 Kochi 19:05> IX 1681 Singapore 19:00 Trichy 20:45> IX 1252 Sharjah 1:25 Mumbai 5:55> IX 1116 Abu Dhabi 11:35 Amritsar 16:15> IX 1116 Amritsar 17:00 Delhi 18:00> IX 1716 Abu Dhabi 12:30 Kannur 17:50> IX 1346 Dubai 9:25 Kozhikode 15:05> IX 1384 Dubai 10:30 Bengaluru 15:30> IX 1384 Bengaluru 16:30 Mangaluru 17:30> IX 1644 Dubai 15:00 Chennai 20:35> IX 1248 Dubai 16:00 Mumbai 20:45> IX 1192 Dubai 13:30 Amritsar 18:10> IX 1744 Dubai 23:00 Kannur 4:10> IX 1948 Dubai 17:00 Hyderabad 22:30> IX 1540 Dubai 18:00 Trivandrum 23:40

> IX 1354 Sharjah 12:20 Kozhikode 18:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115 Delhi 8:30 Abu Dhabi 10:35> IX 1715 Kannur 9:00 Abu Dhabi 11:30> IX 1343 Kozhikode 6:00 Dubai 8:25> IX 1383 Mangaluru 7:40 Dubai 9:30> IX 1643 Chennai 9:25 Madurai 10:25> IX 1643 Madurai 11:10 Dubai 14:00> IX 1743 Kannur 10:05 Dubai 12:30> IX 1191 Amritsar 20:20 Dubai 22:00> IX 1611 Trichy 12:10 Dubai 15:00> IX 1247 Mumbai 14:25 Dubai 15:55> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:55 Dubai 16:35> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:55 Sharjah 11:20

> IX 1411 Kochi 22:00 Sharjah 0:30