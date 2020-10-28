International flights on October 28: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 7,659 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 27, carrying over 9,92,690 passengers. Of these, 3,828 were inbound flights carrying 6,23,739 passengers and 3,831 were outbound flights with 3,68,951 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 26:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 26: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 03:00 Toronto 08:45> AI 1941 Mumbai 09:45 Bahrain 11:00> AI 0973 Delhi 20:30 Muscat 22:35

> AI 1320 Delhi 18:45 Adelaide 12:00

Air India repatriation schedule for October 26: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1942 Bahrain 12:00 Mumbai 18:00> AI 0188 Toronto 13:00 Delhi 12:25

> AI 0974 Muscat 23:35 Delhi 04:25