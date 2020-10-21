International flights on October 21: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 7,177 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 20, carrying over 9.33 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,588 were inbound flights carrying 5,90,340 passengers and 3,589 were outbound flights with 3,43,624 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 20:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1951 Mumbai 06:55 Dubai 08:55> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35> AI 1929 Delhi 09:00 Dubai 11:15> AI 1233 Delhi 09:00 Yangon 13:30> AI 1917 Mumbai 10:25 Dammam 11:40> AI 1991 Delhi 13:30 Jeddah 16:10> AI 1302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20> AI 0139 Delhi 15:30 Tel Aviv 20:25> AI 1975 Mumbai 19:40 Ahmedabad 21:00> AI 1967 Delhi 21:15 Abu Dhabi 23:35

> AI 1975 Ahmedabad 21:35 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:45> AI 1902 Vijayawada 19:30 Hyderabad 20:30> AI 1976 Muscat 23:35 Mumbai 04:05> AI 1970 Abu Dhabi 01:45 Kozhikode 07:00> AI 1970 Kozhikode 07:30 Bengaluru 08:20> AI 1918 Dammam 12:40 Thiruvananthapuram 19:30> AI 1918 Thiruvananthapuram 20:05 Mumbai 22:00> AI 0307 Tokyo 11:00 Delhi 16:45> AI 0307 Delhi 17:45 Chennai 20:45> AI 1952 Dubai 09:55 Kozhikode 15:10> AI 1952 Kozhikode 15:50 Mumbai 17:40> AI 1904 Lagos 15:00 Delhi 05:45> AI 1930 Dubai 12:15 Lucknow 17:30> AI 1930 Lucknow 18:15 Delhi 19:05> AI 1347 Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15> Ai 1347 Chennai 12:30 Delhi 15:30> AI 1234 Yangon 15:00 Delhi 17:45

> AI 1992 Jeddah 17:10 Delhi 00:40

> IX 1412 Sharjah 1:30 Kochi 7:05> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode 16:10> IX 1384 Dubai 13:30 Mangaluru 18:30> IX 1612 Dubai 14:00 Trichy 19:45> IX 1196 Dubai 14:45 Jaipur 19:25> IX 1434 Dubai 23:10 Kochi 4:45> IX 1644 Dubai 17:00 Chennai 22:35> IX 1142 Dubai 18:00 Delhi 23:00

> IX 1250 Dubai 20:35 Mumbai 1:20

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1937 Hyderabad 21:30 Abu Dhabi 0:05> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30> IX 1383 Mangaluru 10:40 Dubai 12:30> IX 1611 Trichy 10:10 Dubai 13:00> IX 1435 Kochi 11:25 Dubai 13:45> IX 1195 Jaipur 20:15 Dubai 22:10> IX 1643 Chennai 13:05 Dubai 15:55> IX 1141 Delhi 14:55 Dubai 17:00> IX 1249 Vijayawada 14:30 Trichy 16:00> IX 1249 Trichy 16:45 Dubai 19:35

> IX 1745 Kannur 22:00 Sharjah 0:25 IX 738