International flights on October 20: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 7,052 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 17, carrying over 9.10 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,526 were inbound flights carrying 5,81,848 passengers and 3,526 were outbound flights with 3,36,789 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 20:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0995 Delhi 06:40 Dubai 08:55> AI 1304 Delhi 08:00 Phnom Penh 14:20> AI 1947 Mumbai 08:30 Dubai 10:30> AI 0187 Delhi 02:45 Toronto 07:15> AI 1903 Delhi 10:00 Lagos 16:00> AI 1969 Bengaluru 22:10 Abu Dhabi 00:45> AI 1346 Delhi 21:00 Chennai 23:55

> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1916 Mumbai 01:25 Kozhikode 03:20> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 0996 Dubai 09:55 Delhi 14:45> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30> AI 1305 Phnom Penh 15:20 Delhi 18:55> AI 1966 Abu Dhabi 00:35 Lucknow 05:50> AI 1966 Lucknow 06:30 Delhi 07:20> AI 1948 Dubai 11:30 Thiruvananthapuramm 16:45> AI 1948 Thiruvananthapuram 17:25 Mumbai 19:15

> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1746 Sharjah 1:25 Kannur 6:55> IX 1116 Abu Dhabi 11:35 Amritsar 16:15> IX 1116 Amritsar 17:00 Delhi 18:00> IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 12:30 Kochi 18:05> IX 1346 Dubai 9:25 Kozhikode 15:05> IX 1384 Dubai 10:30 Bengaluru 15:30> IX 1384 Bengaluru 16:30 Mangaluru 17:30> IX 1644 Dubai 15:00 Chennai 20:35> IX 1192 Dubai 13:30 Amritsar 18:10> IX 1744 Dubai 23:00 Kannur 4:10> IX 1948 Dubai 17:00 Hyderabad> IX 1540 Dubai 18:00 Trivandrum 23:40

> IX 1354 Sharjah 12:20 Kozhikode 18:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1745 Kannur 22:00 Sharjah 0:25> IX 1115 Delhi 8:30 Abu Dhabi 10:35> IX 1419 Kochi 7:35 Kozhikode 8:20> IX 1419 Kozhikode 9:20 Abu Dhabi 11:30> IX 1343 Kozhikode 6:00 Dubai 8:25> IX 1383 Mangaluru 7:40 Dubai 9:30> IX 1643 Chennai 9:25 Madurai 10:25> IX 1643 Madurai 11:10 Dubai 14:00> IX 1743 Kannur 10:05 Dubai 12:30> IX 1191 Amritsar 20:20 Dubai 22:00> IX 1247 Mumbai 14:25 Dubai 15:55> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:55 Dubai 16:35

> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:55 Sharjah 11:20