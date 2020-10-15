International flights on October 15: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,781 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 13, carrying over 8.84 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,391 were inbound flights carrying 5,63,203 passengers and 3,390 were outbound flights with 3,21,712 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 15:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 15: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 1943: Mumbai (7.10) to Dubai> AI 1901: Hyderabad (8.05) to Kuwait> AI 1927: Delhi (9.00) to Dubai> AI 1370: Hyderabad (12.20) to Singapore> AI 1941: Mumbai (9.45) to Bahrain> AI 1993: Mumbai (13.55) to Jeddah> AI 1961: Chennai (21.30) to Abu Dhabi

> AI 0973: Delhi (20.30) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for October 15: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1944: Dubai to Pune (14.40)> AI 0315: Hong Kong to Delhi (2.05)> AI 1946: Nairobi to Ahmedabad (17.30)> AI 1902: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (4.25)> AI 1968: Abu Dhabi to Amritsar (5.25)> AI 1942: Bahrain to Mumbai (18.00)> AI 1371: Singapore to Hyderabad (23.10)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 1994: Jeddah to Hyderabad (1.50)

> AI 1928: Dubai to Jaipur (17.05)