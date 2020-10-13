International flights on October 13: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,616 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 10, carrying over 8.64 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,308 were inbound flights carrying 5,52,785 passengers and 3,308 were outbound flights with 3,12,045 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 13:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 02:45 Toronto 07:15> AI 995 Delhi 06:40 Dubai 08:55> AI 1947 Mumbai 08:30 Dubai 10:30> AI 1903 Delhi 10:00 Lagos 16:00> AI 1969 Bengaluru 22:10 Abu Dhabi 00:45> AI 1346 Delhi 21:00 Chennai 23:55> AI 1346 Chennai 01:30 Singapore 08:20

> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for October 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1916 Mumbai 01:25 Kozhikode 03:20> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30> AI 1948 Dubai 11:30 Thiruvananthapuram 16:45> AI 1948 Thiruvananthapuram 17:25 Mumbai 19:15> AI 996 Dubai 09:55 Delhi 14:45> AI 1966 Abu Dhabi 00:35 Lucknow 05:50> AI 1966 Lucknow 06:30 Delhi 07:20

> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1746 Sharjah 1:25 Kannur 6:55> IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 12:30 Kochi 18:05> IX 1346 Dubai 9:25 Kozhikode 15:05> IX 1384 Dubai 10:30 Bengaluru 15:30> IX 1384 Bengaluru 16:30 Mangaluru 17:30> IX 1192 Dubai 13:30 Amritsar 18:10> IX 1744 Dubai 23:00 Kannur 4:10> IX 1948 Dubai 17:00 Hyderabad 22:30> IX 1540 Dubai 18:00 Trivandrum 23:40> IX 1252 Sharjah 12:00 Mumbai 16:30

> IX 1354 Sharjah 12:20 Kozhikode 18:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1419 Kochi 7:35 Kozhikode 8:20> IX 1419 Kozhikode 9:20 Abu Dhabi 11:30> IX 1343 Kozhikode 6:00 Dubai 8:25> IX 1383 Mangaluru 7:40 Dubai 9:30> IX 1743 Kannur 10:05 Dubai 12:30> IX 1191 Amritsar 20:20 Dubai 22:00> IX 1247 Mumbai 14:25 Dubai 15:55> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:55 Dubai 16:35> IX 1813 Mangaluru 9:10 Sharjah 11:00> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:55 Sharjah 11:20

> IX 1411 Kochi 22:00 Sharjah 0:30