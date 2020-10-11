International flights on October 11: List of flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,411 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 7, carrying over 8.38 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,206 were inbound flights carrying 5,38,568 passengers and 3,205 were outbound flights with 2,99,932 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 11:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 02:45 Toronto 07:15> AI 1143 Delhi 03:30 Vancouver 07:00> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:05 Kuwait 10:25> AI 1985 Bengaluru 09:00 Bahrain 11:00> AI 1929 Delhi 09:00 Dubai 11:15> AI 1991 Delhi 13:30 Jeddah 16:10> AI 1945 Mumbai 14:00 Dubai 16:00> AI 0973 Delhi 20:30 Muscat 22:35

> AI 0310 Delhi 22:20 Hongkong 06:15

Air India repatriation schedule for October 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1928 Jaipur 02:30 Delhi 03:20> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:45> AI 1902 Vijayawada 19:20 Hyderabad 20:20> AI 1964 Abu Dhabi 00:35 Lucknow 05:50> AI 1964 Lucknow 06:30 Delhi 07:20> AI 1144 Vancouver 10:15 Delhi 14:45> AI 1986 Bahrain 12:00 Bengaluru 18:45> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15> AI 0974 Muscat 23:35 Delhi 04:25> AI 1930 Dubai 12:15 Lucknow 17:30> AI 1946 Dubai 17:00 Kannur 22:15> AI 1946 Kannur 23:00 Mumbai 00:50> AI 1930 Lucknow 18:15 Delhi 19:05

> AI 1992 Jeddah 17:10 Delhi 00:40

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1746 Sharjah 1:25 Kannur 6:55> IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 12:30 Kochi 18:05> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode 16:10> IX 1384 Dubai 13:30 Mangaluru 18:30> IX 1248 Dubai 14:00 Mumbai 18:45> IX 1192 Dubai 14:45 Amritsar 19:25> IX 1744 Dubai 23:00 Kannur 4:10> IX 1644 Dubai 17:00 Madurai 22:35> IX 1644 Madurai 23:35 Chennai 0:35

> IX 1540 Dubai 18:00 Trivandrum 23:40

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1419 Kochi 7:35 Kozhikode 8:20> IX 1419 Kozhikode 9:20 Abu Dhabi 11:30> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30> IX 1383 Mangaluru 10:40 Dubai 12:30> IX 1611 Trichy 10:10 Dubai 13:00> IX 1743 Kannur 11:20 Dubai 13:45> IX 1191 Amritsar 20:20 Dubai 22:00> IX 1643 Chennai 13:05 Dubai 15:55

> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:55 Dubai 16:35