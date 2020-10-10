International flights on October 10: List of flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 6,411 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 7, carrying over 8.38 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,206 were inbound flights carrying 5,38,568 passengers and 3,205 were outbound flights with 2,99,932 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until November 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 10:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0939 Delhi 00:15 Bahrain 02:00> AI 0905 Chennai 01:55 Dubai 04:25> AI 0187 Delhi 02:45 Toronto 07:15> AI 0302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20> AI 1927 Delhi 17:45 Dubai 20:00> AI 1963 Delhi 21:15 Abu Dhabi 23:35

> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for October 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30> AI 0940 Bahrain 03:00 Delhi 09:25> AI 1932 Amritsar 02:20 Delhi 03:20> AI 0952 Dubai 01:30 Hyderabad 06:15> AI 0906 Dubai 05:25 Chennai 11:00> AI 0906 Chennai 12:05 Madurai 13:05> AI 1337 Singapore 09:35 Bengaluru 11:15> AI 1337 Bengaluru 12:30 Delhi 15:15> AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15

> AI 1928 Dubai 21:00 Jaipur 01:50

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1412 Sharjah 1:30 Kochi 7:05> IX 1238 Abu Dhabi 11:00 Mumbai 15:45> IX 1116 Abu Dhabi 23:40 Delhi 4:40> IX 1640 Abu Dhabi 2:50 Trichy 8:30> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode 16:10> IX 1194 Dubai 13:30 Lucknow 18:55> IX 1744 Dubai 23:10 Kannur 4:20> IX 1644 Dubai 17:00 Chennai 22:35> IX 1354 Sharjah 12:20 Kozhikode 18:00

> IX 1614 Sharjah 14:20 Trichy 20:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for October 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1237 Mumbai 8:30 Abu Dhabi 10:00> IX 1115 Delhi 20:35 Abu Dhabi 22:40> IX 1639 Trichy 23:00 Abu Dhabi 1:50> IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30> IX 1743 Kannur 10:05 Dubai 12:30> IX 1193 Lucknow 19:40 Dubai 22:10> IX 1643 Chennai 13:05 Dubai 15:55> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:55 Sharjah 11:20> IX 1613 Trichy 10:45 Sharjah 13:20> IX 1745 Kannur 22:00 Sharjah 0:25

> IX 1419 Kochi 7:35 Kozhikode 8:20