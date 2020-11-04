International flights on November 4: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 8,165 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 2, carrying over 10.51 lakh passengers. Of these, 4,079 were inbound flights carrying 6.58 lakh passengers and 4,086 were outbound flights with 3.93 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 7 which will continue until December 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 4:

Air India repatriation schedule for November 4: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1346 Chennai 01:30 Singapore 08:20> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35> AI 1302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20> AI 0123 Delhi 15:30 Rome 19:20> AI 1975 Mumbai 19:40 Ahmedabad 21:00

> AI 1975 Ahmedabad 21:35 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for November 4: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Tiruchirapalli 18:55> AI 1902 Tiruchirapalli 19:30 Hyderabad 20:30> AI 1347 Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15> AI 1347 Chennai 12:30 Delhi 15:30

> AI 1976 Muscat 23:35 Mumbai 04:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 4: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1376 Bahrain 12:00 Kozhikode 19:00> IX 1532 Riyadh 22:10 Trivandrum 5:55> IX 1192 Dubai 2:30 Amritsar 7:10> IX 1744 Dubai 14:30 Kannur 19:40> IX 1412 Sharjah 1:30 Kochi 7:05> IX 1348 Abu Dhabi 11:00 Kozhikode 16:20> IX 1538 Abu Dhabi 21:30 Trivandrum 3:10> IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 11:10 Lucknow 16:35> IX 1114 Lucknow 17:20 Delhi 18:30> IX 1716 Abu Dhabi 12:40 Kannur 18:00> IX 1250 Dubai 9:15 Vijayawada 14:55> IX 1250 Vijayawada 15:40 Mumbai 17:10> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode 16:10> IX 1644 Dubai 13:30 Chennai 19:05> IX 1814 Dubai 16:00 Mangaluru 21:00> IX 1434 Dubai 17:30 Kochi 23:05> IX 1948 Dubai 23:30 Hyderabad 5:00> IX 1614 Sharjah 13:20 Trichy 19:00> IX 1252 Sharjah 17:10 Mumbai 21:40

> IX 1746 Sharjah 23:45 Kannur 5:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 4: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1191 Amritsar 11:50 Dubai 13:30> IX 1537 Trivandrum 8:50 Abu Dhabi 11:40> IX 1363 Kozhikode 18:20 Abu Dhabi 20:30> IX 1115 Delhi 8:05 Abu Dhabi 10:10> IX 1715 Kannur 7:40 Abu Dhabi 10:00> IX 1247 Mumbai 6:45 Dubai 8:15> IX 1345 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30> IX 1643 Chennai 7:40 Madurai 8:40> IX 1643 Madurai 9:40 Dubai 12:30> IX 1813 Mangaluru 13:10 Dubai 15:00> IX 1435 Kochi 14:10 Dubai 16:30> IX 1947 Hyderabad 20:00 Dubai 22:30> IX 1743 Kannur 21:50 Dubai 0:15> IX 1141 Delhi 23:15 Dubai 1:20> IX 1613 Trichy 9:45 Sharjah 12:20> IX 1251 Vijayawada 12:10 Mumbai 13:40> IX 1251 Mumbai 14:40 Sharjah 16:10

> IX 1745 Kannur 20:20 Sharjah 22:45