International flights on November 30: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 10,036 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 27, carrying over 12.92 lakh passengers. Of these, 5,014 were inbound flights carrying 8,06,206 passengers and 5,022 were outbound flights with 4,86,349 fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 30:

Air India repatriation schedule for November 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1911 Delhi 09:00 Ahmedabad 10:30> AI 1911 Ahmedabad 12:00 Nairobi 15:50> AI 1901 Mumbai 10:30 Kuwait 12:20> AI 1903 Delhi 11:20 Kuwait 13:10

> AI 0139 Delhi 15:30 Tel Aviv 19:25

Air India repatriation schedule for November 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1902 Kuwait 13:20 Goa 20:00> AI 1902 Goa 20:40 Mumbai 22:00> AI 1904 Kuwait 14:10 Lucknow 21:00> AI 1904 Lucknow 21:50 Delhi 22:40

> AI 1301 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1196 Dubai 2:30 Jaipur 7:10> IX 1744 Dubai 14:30 Kannur 19:40> IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 Kozhikode 16:10> IX 1644 Dubai 12:50 Madurai 18:35> IX 1644 Madurai 19:20 Chennai 20:20> IX 1814 Dubai 16:00 Mangaluru 21:00> IX 1434 Dubai 17:30 Kochi 23:05> IX 1612 Dubai 23:30 Trichy 5:15

> IX 1746 Sharjah 23:45 Kannur 5:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1813 Mangaluru 13:10 Dubai 15:00> IX 1435 Kochi 14:10 Dubai 16:30> IX 1611 Trichy 19:40 Dubai 22:30> IX 1743 Kannur 21:50 Dubai 0:15

> IX 1745 Kannur 20:20 Sharjah 22:45