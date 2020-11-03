International flights on November 3: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 8,018 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 31, carrying over 10.35 lakh passengers. Of these, 4,007 were inbound flights carrying 6.48 lakh passengers and 4,011 were outbound flights with 3.86 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 7 which will continue until December 30.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 3:

Air India repatriation schedule for November 3: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

> AI 1346 Delhi 21:00 Chennai 23:55

Air India repatriation schedule for November 3: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1912 Nairobi 09:00 Ahmedabad 17:30> AI 1912 Ahmedabad 19:00 Delhi 20:30> AI 0315 Hongkong 21:15 Delhi 00:05

> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 3: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1474 Bahrain 12:00 Kochi 19:05> IX 1618 Muscat 0:50 Chennai 6:10> IX 1218 Muscat 0:50 Mumbai 4:55> IX 1118 Muscat 23:40 Delhi 4:45> IX 1774 Doha 10:25 Kannur 17:10> IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 0:05 Delhi 5:05> IX 1938 Abu Dhabi 0:10 Hyderabad 5:40> IX 1194 Dubai 1:15 Lucknow 6:40> IX 1744 Dubai 14:30 Kannur 19:40> IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 12:30 Kochi 18:05> IX 1248 Dubai 15:00 Mangaluru 20:00> IX 1248 Mangaluru 20:45 Mumbai 22:15> IX 1346 Dubai 13:30 Kozhikode 19:10> IX 1540 Dubai 17:30 Trivandrum 23:10> IX 1644 Dubai 20:00 Chennai 1:35> IX 1612 Dubai 23:30 Trichy 5:15> IX 1354 Sharjah 12:20 Kozhikode 18:00> IX 1136 Sharjah 14:40 Delhi 19:40> IX 1536 Sharjah 17:20 Trivandrum 23:10

> IX 1746 Sharjah 23:45 Kannur 5:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 3: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1193 Lucknow 11:00 Dubai 13:30> IX 1419 Kochi 9:10 Abu Dhabi 11:30> IX 1247 Mumbai 12:25 Dubai 14:00> IX 1345 Kozhikode 9:15 Mangaluru 9:55> IX 1345 Mangaluru 10:40 Dubai 12:30> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:50 Dubai 16:30> IX 1643 Chennai 16:10 Dubai 19:00> IX 1611 Trichy 19:40 Dubai 22:30> IX 1743 Kannur 23:05 Dubai 1:30> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:55 Sharjah 11:20> IX 1183 Delhi 13:20 Varanasi 14:35> IX 1183 Varanasi 15:20 Sharjah 18:00> IX 1535 Trivandrum 13:40 Sharjah 16:20> IX 1745 Kannur 20:20 Sharjah 22:45

> IX 1411 Kochi 22:00 Sharjah 0:30