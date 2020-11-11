International flights on November 11: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 8,616 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 10, carrying over 10.97 lakh passengers. Of these, 4,306 were inbound flights carrying 11,08,511 passengers and 4,310 were outbound flights with 4,14,451 fliers.

Click here for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The mission is currently in its Phase 7 which will continue until January 17, 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 11:

Air India repatriation schedule for November 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1346 Delhi 01:00 Chennai 03:55> AI 1346 Chennai 05:30 Singapore 12:20> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35> AI 1905 Delhi 10:00 Kuwait 11:50> AI 1302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20> AI 1975 Mumbai 19:40 Ahmedabad 21:00

> AI 1975 Ahmedabad 21:35 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for November 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Tiruchirapalli 18:55> AI 1902 Tiruchirapalli 19:30 Hyderabad 20:30> AI 1347 Singapore 13:50 Chennai 15:15> AI 1347 Chennai 16:30 Delhi 19:30> AI 1906 Kuwait 12:50 Jaipur 19:20> AI 1906 Jaipur 20:00 Delhi 20:50

> AI 1976 Muscat 23:35 Mumbai 04:05