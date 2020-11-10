International flights on November 10: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 8,616 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 10, carrying over 10.97 lakh passengers. Of these, 4,306 were inbound flights carrying 11,08,511 passengers and 4,310 were outbound flights with 4,14,451 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 7 which will continue until January 17, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 10:

Air India repatriation schedule for November 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35

> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

Air India repatriation schedule for November 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1920 Nairobi 09:00 Ahmedabad 17:30> AI 1920 Ahmedabad 19:00 Mumbai 20:20> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:45> AI 1902 Vijayawada 19:20 Hyderabad 20:20> AI 0315 Hongkong 21:15 Delhi 00:05

> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30