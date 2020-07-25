International flights on July 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,610 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 18, carrying over 3.50 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,304 were inbound flights carrying 2,45,400 passengers and 1,306 were outbound flights with 1,05,303 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 25:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1312: Hyderabad (6.00) to Manila> AI 1903: Mumbai (6.05) to Dammam> AI 1937: Delhi (7.30) to Bishkek> AI 1935: Delhi (11.00) to Kiev> AI 1953: Mumbai (11.00) to Doha> AI 1941: Bengaluru (11.10) to Dammam> AI 1169: Delhi (13.35) to Amsterdam> AI 0971: Delhi (19.30) to Doha

> AI 0991: Delhi (19.30) to Jeddah

Air India repatriation schedule for July 25: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1904: Dammam to Kozhikode (15.10)> AI 1954: Doha to Mumbai (19.15)> AI 1922: Jeddah to Delhi (8.35)> AI 1313: Manila to Hyderabad (19.25)> AI 1936: Kiev to Delhi (1.30)> AI 1938: Bishkek to Sri Nagar (15.35)> AI 1932: Jeddah to Delhi (7.05)> AI 1942: Dammam to Bengaluru (21.05)> AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (4.45)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 25: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1276: Abu Dhabi (19:45) to Mumbai (00:20(+1))> IX 1354: Sharjah (14:00) to Coimbatore (19:30)> IX 1274: Sharjah (10:30) to Hyderabad (15:50)> IX 1450: Abu Dhabi (11:05) to Madurai (16:45)> IX 1540: Dubai (17:10) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:50)> IX 1434: Dubai (10:40) to Kochi (16:15)> IX 1442: Muscat (16:35) to Kochi (21:45)> IX 1196: Dubai (17:10) to Jaipur (21:55)> IX 1687: Singapore (15:40) to Chennai (17:10)

> IX 1118: Sharjah (20:00) to Delhi (00:45(+1))

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1275: Mumbai (17:15) to Abu Dhabi (18:45)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (10:40) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1273: Mumbai (7:45) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1419: Kochi (7:35) to Abu Dhabi (10:05)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13:30) to Dubai (16:10)> IX 1435: Kochi (7:00) to Dubai (9:40)> IX 1443: Kochi (13:20) to Muscat (15:35)> IX 1141: Delhi (14:05) to Dubai (16:10)> IX 1688: Chennai (7:45) to Singapore (14:40)

> IX 1117: Delhi (16:55) to Sharjah (19:00)