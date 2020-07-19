International flights on July 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,362 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 16, carrying over 3.16 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,180 were inbound flights carrying 2,22,773 passengers and 1,182 were outbound flights with 93,620 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 19:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 19: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0101: Delhi (3.10) to New York> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1907: Mumbai (7.05) to Dammam> AI 1939: Delhi (7.15) to Abu Dhabi> AI 1979: Mumbai (8.00) to Bishkek> AI 1336: Bengaluru (9.00) to Singapore> AI 0931: Mumbai (9.05) to Jeddah

> AI 0308: Delhi (13.55) to Melbourne

Air India repatriation schedule for July 19: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1940: Abu Dhabi to Jaipur (15.25)> AI 1908: Dammam to Kannur (16.10)> AI 1980: Bishkek to Mumbai (17.10)> AI 1325: Melbourne to Delhi (17.40)> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (20.15)> AI 1910: Jeddah to Mumbai (20.15)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.20)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 19: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1274: Sharjah (10:30) to Mumbai (15:00)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (16:05) to Kochi (21:40)> IX 1644: Dubai (19:00) to Chennai (00:35(+1))> IX 1142: Dubai (10:05) to Delhi (15:15)> IX 1890: Sharjah (14:00) to Bengaluru (19:30)> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Lucknow (16:50)> IX 1118: Sharjah (17:00) to Delhi (21:45)> IX 1540: Dubai (17:10) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:50)> IX 1790: Sharjah (20:00) to Kannur (01:10(+1))

> IX 1434: Dubai (14:10) to Kochi (19:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 19: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1273: Mumbai (7:45) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1419: Kochi (12:20) to Abu Dhabi (15:05)> IX 1117: Delhi (13:55) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1141: Delhi (7:00) to Dubai (9:05)> IX 1889: Mangaluru (11:00) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1115: Delhi (8:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:25)> IX 1643: Chennai (15:10) to Dubai (18:00)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13:30) to Dubai (16:10)> IX 1789: Kannur (16:35) to Sharjah (19:00)

> IX 1435: Kochi (10:30) to Dubai (13:10)