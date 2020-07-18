App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on July 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,324 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 16, carrying over 3.10 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,161 were inbound flights carrying 2,18,912 passengers and 1,163 were outbound flights with 91,646 fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 18:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 18: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington DC
> AI 0187: Delhi (2.15) to Toronto
> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 0101: Delhi (3.10) to New York
> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 0281: Delhi (5.00) to Colombo
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1905: Mumbai (7.05) to Dammam
> AI 1939: Delhi (7.15) to Abu Dhabi
> AI 1973: Mumbai (8.00) to Bishkek
> AI 1909: Mumbai (9.05) to Jeddah
> AI 0971: Delhi (10.00) to Doha

> AI 1324: Delhi (13.55) to Melbourne

Air India repatriation schedule for July 18: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0282: Colombo to Delhi (12.35)
> AI 1940: Abu Dhabi to Amritsar (15.50)
> AI 1906: Dammam to Trivandrum (16.10)
> AI 1974: Bishkek to Ahmedabad (16.40)
> AI 301: Sydney to Delhi (17.25)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.40)
> AI 1926: Doha to Jaipur (19.05)
> AI 0932: Jeddah to Mumbai (20.15)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.20)
> AI 1104: Washington DC to Delhi (11.00)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 18: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1376: Sharjah (20:00) to Kozhikode (01:20(+1))
> IX 1618: Muscat (13:30) to Chennai (18:50)
> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (16:25) to Kochi (22:00)
> IX 1118: Muscat (10:40) to Delhi (15:20)
> IX 1276: Sharjah (10:30) to Hyderabad (16:00)
> IX 1434: Dubai (16:00) to Kochi (21:35)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (12:20) to Thiruvananthapuram (18:00)
> IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Mangaluru (19:35)

> IX 1142: Dubai (10:05) to Delhi (15:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 18: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1375: Kozhikode (16:40) to Sharjah (19:00)
> IX 1617: Chennai (10:00) to Muscat (12:30)
> IX 1419: Kochi (12:40) to Abu Dhabi (15:25)
> IX 1117: Delhi (8:00) to Muscat (9:40)
> IX 1275: Mumbai (7:50) to Sharjah (9:30)
> IX 1435: Kochi (12:20) to Dubai (15:00)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (8:30) to Abu Dhabi (11:20)
> IX 1813: Mangaluru (10:30) to Sharjah (13:00)

> IX 1141: Delhi (7:00) to Dubai (9:05)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:18 am

