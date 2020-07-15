App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on July 15: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,210 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 13, carrying over 2.9 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,103 were inbound flights carrying 2,08,724 passengers and 1,107 were outbound flights with 85,289 fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 15:

related news

Air India repatriation schedule for July 15: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark
> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 0101: Delhi (3.10) to New York
> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 0973: Delhi (7.15) to Muscat
> AI 1919: Delhi (7.30) to Bishkek
> AI 0913: Delhi (8.00) to Dammam
> AI 1921: Delhi (8.00) to Jeddah
> AI 0308: Delhi (13.55) to Melbourne

> AI 1302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for July 15: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1976: Muscat to Srinagar (15.15)
> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.25)
> AI 0914: Dammam to Delhi (17.05)
> AI 0307: Narita to Delhi (17.45)
> AI 0992: Jeddah to Delhi (19.35)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (6.50)
> AI 1168: Stockholm to Mumbai (8.10)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)
> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 15: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1218: Muscat (12:05) to Hyderabad (17:05)
> IX 1118: Muscat (10:40) to Delhi (15:20)
> IX 1194: Dubai (12.25) to Lucknow (17:55)
> IX 1344: Dubai (18:00) to Kozhikode (23:30)
> IX 1354: Sharjah (10:30) to Coimbatore (16:00)
> IX 1434: Dubai (14:10) to Kochi (19:45)
> IX 1412: Sharjah (14:00) to Madurai (19:30)
> IX 1746: Sharjah (20:00) to Kannur (01:10(+1))
> IX 1621: Kuala Lumpur (14:45) to Chennai (16:15 )

> IX 1681: Singapore (18:05) to Tiruchirappalli (19:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 15: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1222: Mumbai (07:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:40)
> IX 1141: Delhi (14:15) to Dubai (16:20)
> IX 1173: Delhi (07:25) to Sharjah (09:30)
> IX 1743: Kannur (11:00) to Dubai (13:25)
> IX 1337: Kozhikode (09:15) to Muscat (11:10)
> IX 1411: Kochi (10:30) to Sharjah (13:00)
> IX 1383: Mangaluru (09:30) to Dubai (11:20)
> IX 1637: Chennai (08:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:45)
> IX 1713: Kannur (11:30) to Muscat (13:15)

> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (13:30) to Kuala Lumpur (19:55)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 07:38 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #repatriation #World News

