International flights on July 14: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,162 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 12, carrying over 2.87 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,078 were inbound flights carrying 2,04,735 passengers and 1,084 were outbound flights with 83,113 fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 14:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 14: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington DC> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0101: Delhi (3.10) to New York> AI 1921: Mumbai (8.00) to Bishkek> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Sharjah> AI 1927: Delhi (11.00) to Kiev> AI 0129: Mumbai (14.00) to London

> AI 1167: Mumbai (14.50) to Stockholm

Air India repatriation schedule for July 14: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1926: Riyadh to Delhi (7.45)> AI 1912: Sharjah to Ahmedabad (16.20)> AI 1922: Bishkek to Mumbai (17.00)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (1.30)> AI 0128:London to Mumbai (10.05)> AI 1104: Washington DC to Delhi (11.00)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)

> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 14: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Lucknow (16:50)> IX 1248: Dubai (12:00) to Hyderabad (17:20)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (16:25) to Kochi (22:00)> IX 1434: Dubai (14:10) to Kochi (19:45)> IX 1474: Bahrain (10:35) to Kochi (17:35)> IX 1685: Singapore (16:55) to Coimbatore (18:40)> IX 1818: Muscat (12:40) to Bengaluru (17:50)

> IX 1536: Sharjah (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 14: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1122: Delhi (07:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)> IX 1115: Delhi (08:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:25)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (08:30) to Dubai (11:00)> IX 1419: Kochi (12:40) to Abu Dhabi (15:25)> IX 1435: Kochi (10:30) to Dubai (13:10)> IX 1473: Kochi (07:35) to Bahrain (09:35)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (09:00) to Singapore (15:55)> IX 1817: Mangaluru (10:00) to Muscat (11:40)

> IX 1251: Mumbai (11:15) to Sharjah (13:00)