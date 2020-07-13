International flights on July 13: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,118 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 11, carrying over 2.82 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,057 were inbound flights carrying 2,01,367 passengers and 1,061 were outbound flights with 80,956 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 13:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0101: Delhi (3.10) to New York> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0977: Bengaluru (7.15) to Muscat> AI 1903: Delhi (7.15) to Sharjah> AI 0939: Delhi (10.00) to Bahrain> AI 1927: Delhi (11.00) to Kiev> AI 0129: Mumbai (14.00) to London> AI 0925: Delhi (21.50) to Riyadh

> AI 306: Delhi (22.30) to Narita

Air India repatriation schedule for July 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (3.30)> AI 1904: Sharjah to Chandigarh (15.10)> AI 0978: Muscat to Bengaluru (15.35)> AI 0940: Bahrain to Delhi (19.20)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (1.30)> AI 1168: Stockholm to Delhi (7.20)> AI 0128: London to Mumbai (10.05)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

> AI 1146: Vancouver to Delhi (15.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 13: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1676: Bahrain (16:20) to Chennai (23:50)> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (17:40) to Delhi (22:45)> IX 1714: Muscat (18:55) to Mumbai (23:00)> IX 1744: Dubai (16:25) to Kannur (21:50)> IX 1434: Dubai (14:10) to Kochi (19:45)> IX 1623: Kuala Lumpur (15:35) to Tiruchirappalli (17:00)> IX 1540: Dubai (11:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (16:45)> IX 1554: Muscat (16:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:35)> IX 1218: Muscat (15:15) to Hyderabad (20:15)

> IX 1814: Sharjah (10:30) to Hyderabad (16:00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1675: Chennai (12:45) to Bahrain (15:20)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (13:50) to Abu Dhabi (16:40)> IX 1713: Mumbai (16:45) to Muscat (17:55)> IX 1743: Kannur (13:00) to Dubai (15:25)> IX 1435: Kochi (10:30) to Dubai (13:10)> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (08:10) to Kuala Lumpur (14:35)> IX 1141: Delhi (08:00) to Dubai (10:05)> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (13:00) to Muscat (15:15)> IX 1217: Mumbai (13:10) to Muscat (14:15)

> IX 1813: Mangaluru (07:30) to Sharjah (09:30)