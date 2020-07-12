International flights on July 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,070 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 10, carrying over 2.76 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,034 were inbound flights carrying 1,97,617 passengers and 1,036 were outbound flights with 78,497 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 12:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 12: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1890: Bahrain (10:00) to Mangaluru (16:25)> IX 1681: Singapore (18:55) to Tiruchirappalli (20:30)> IX 1629: Kuala Lumpur (14:45) to Hyderabad (16:35)> IX 1744: Dubai (14:25) to Kannur (19:50)> IX 1442: Muscat (12:15) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1818: Muscat (11:40) to Mangaluru (16:20)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:55) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:35)> IX 1354: Sharjah (14:00) to Coimbatore (19:30)> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (14:20) to Delhi (19:25)

> IX 1554: Muscat (12:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (18:05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 12: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1889: Mangaluru (07:15) to Bahrain (09:00)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (11:00) to Singapore (17:55)> IX 1622: Chennai (07:10) to Kuala Lumpur (13:45)> IX 1743: Kannur (11:00) to Dubai (13:25)> IX 1443: Kochi (09:00) to Muscat (11:15)> IX 1817: Mangaluru (09:00) to Muscat (10:40)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:15) to Dubai (12:55)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (10:40) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1115: Delhi (11:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:20)

> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (09:00) to Muscat (11:15)