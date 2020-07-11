International flights on July 11: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,019 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 9, carrying over 2.68 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,008 were inbound flights carrying 1,92,094 passengers and 1,011 were outbound flights with 76,308 fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 11:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1174: Bahrain (14:35) to Delhi (21:00)> IX 1644: Dubai (13:25) to Chennai (19:00)> IX 1744: Dubai (11:25) to Kannur (16:50)> IX 1434: Dubai (17:10) to Kochi (22:45)> IX 1376: Bahrain (11:05) to Kozhikode (17:55)> IX 1218: Muscat (11:05) to Mumbai (15:10)> IX 1421: Kuala Lumpur (19:45) to Kochi (21:20)> IX 1124: Muscat (13:00) to Lucknow (18:05)> IX 1412: Sharjah (20:00) to Kochi (01:35(+1))

> IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Hyderabad (19:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1173: Delhi (12:00) to Bahrain (13:35)> IX 1643: Chennai (09:35) to Dubai (12:25)> IX 1743: Kannur (08:00) to Dubai (10:25)> IX 1435: Kochi (13:30) to Dubai (16:10)> IX 1375: Kozhikode (08:15) to Bahrain (10:05)> IX 1217: Mumbai (09:00) to Muscat (10:05)> IX 1422: Kochi (12:00) to Kuala Lumpur (18:45)> IX 1113: Delhi (10:20) to Muscat (12:00)> IX 1411: Kochi (16:30) to Sharjah (19:00)

> IX 1813: Mangaluru (11:00) to Sharjah (13:00)