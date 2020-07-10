International Flights on July 10: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the international flights under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said more than 97,000 Indians returned through land border checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh out of the total number of returnees.

The first phase of the mission was carried out from May 7 to 15. The second phase of the evacuation mission was scheduled from May 17 to 22. However, the government had extended it until June 10. The third phase of the evacuation exercise was scheduled from June 11 to July 2. Currently, the fourth phase of the evacuation mission is going on.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 10:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0187 DELHI 1:00 TORONTO 6:45> AI 0191 MUMBAI 1:30 NEWARK 7:55> AI 0127 DELHI 2:20 CHICAGO 7:25> AI 0101 DELHI 3:10 NEW YORK 9:00> AI 0173 DELHI 3:30 SAN FRANCISCO 7:00> AI 1308 CHENNAI 6:00 MANILA 14:30> AI 1318 MUMBAI 7:30 CEBU 17:30> AI 1919 DELHI 7:30 BISHKEK 11:35> AI 0334 DELHI 9:30 BANGKOK 15:15> AI 0921 MUMBAI 9:30 RIYADH 11:30> AI 1973 DELHI 9:50 SHARJAH 12:00> AI 1927 DELHI 11:00 KIEV 15:30> AI 0111 DELHI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

> AI 0129 MUMBAI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0128 MUMBAI 11:30 CHENNAI 13:30> AI 1928 DELHI 2:30 CHENNAI 5:30> AI 0112 DELHI 12:20 BENGALURU 15:05> AI 0174 DELHI 17:00 KOCHI 20:00> AI 1920 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI 15:25> AI 0144 NEWARK 12:05 MUMBAI 12:25> AI 1940 RIYADH 13:30 KOCHI 21:00> AI 1928 KIEV 16:30 DELHI 1:30> AI 0126 CHICAGO 12:00 DELHI 13:05> AI 1319 CEBU 19:30 MUMBAI 0:30> AI 0128 LONDON 20:45 MUMBAI 10:05> AI 0335 BANGKOK 16:45 DELHI 19:30> AI 1974 SHARJAH 13:00 BHUBANESWAR 19:15> AI T1974 BHUBANESWAR 20:15 DELHI 22:15> AI 0112 LONDON 21:30 DELHI 10:50> AI 0112 DELHI 12:20 BENGALURU 15:05> AI 0174 SAN FRANCISCO 10:30 DELHI 15:00> AI 1309 MANILA 15:45 CHENNAI 19:20> AI 0102 NEW YORK 12:30 DELHI 12:00

> AI 0188 TORONTO 12:15 DELHI 12:15

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 9:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 9: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0187 DELHI 1:00 TORONTO 6:45> AI 1103 DELHI 1:15 WASHINGTON DC 7:05> AI 0127 DELHI 2:20 CHICAGO 7:25> AI 0101 DELHI 3:10 NEW YORK 9:00> AI 0173 DELHI 3:30 SAN FRANCISCO 7:00> AI 1937 MUMBAI 7:05 DAMMAM 8:20> AI 1919 DELHI 7:30 BISHKEK 11:35> AI 1927 DELHI 11:00 KIEV 15:30> AI 0111 DELHI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

> AI 0129 MUMBAI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 9: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0112 DELHI 12:20 BENGALURU 15:05> AI 0126 CHICAGO 12:00 DELHI 13:05> AI 1920 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI 15:25> AI 1920 DELHI 16:25 KOCHI 19:25> AI 1938 DAMMAM 10:20 TRIVANDRUM 17:10> AI 1104 WASHINGTON 11:15 DELHI 11:00> AI 1928 KIEV 16:30 DELHI 1:30> AI 0128 LONDON 20:45 MUMBAI 10:05> AI 0102 NEW YORK 12:30 DELHI 12:00

> AI 0112 LONDON 21:30 DELHI 10:50

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 8:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1274: Bahrain (16:35) to Hyderabad (23:30)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (18:35) to Kannur (00:05(+1))> IX 1442: Muscat (12:15) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1434: Dubai (16:20) to Kochi (21:55)> IX 1344: Dubai (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:55) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:35)> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Lucknow (16:50)> IX 1118: Muscat (13:00) to Delhi (17:30)>IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Mangaluru (19:35)

> IX 1618: Muscat (15:30) to Chennai (20:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1273: Mumbai (14:15) to Bahrain (15:35)> IX 1715: Kannur (15:05) to Abu Dhabi (17:35)> IX 1443: Kochi (09:00) to Muscat (11:15)> IX 1435: Kochi (12:40) to Dubai (15:20)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (08:45) to Dubai (11:10)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:15) to Dubai (12:55)> IX 1115: Delhi (08:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:25)> IX 1117: Delhi (10:20) to Muscat (12:00)> IX 1813: Mangaluru (10:30) to Sharjah (13:00)

> IX 1617: Chennai (12:00) to Muscat (14:30)