International flights on January 9: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

January 09, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 13,363 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 7, carrying over 17.83 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,676 were inbound flights carrying 10.81 lakh passengers and 6,687 were outbound flights with over 7 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 9:

Air India repatriation schedule for January 9: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1336: Bengaluru 01:30 Singapore 08:20

> AI 1320: Delhi 02:55 Brisbane 20:00

> AI 1901: Mumbai 08:45 Kuwait 10:35

Air India repatriation schedule for January 9: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1347: Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15

> AI 1317: Hong Kong 05:30 Kolkata 07:15

> AI 1902: Kuwait 19:30 Delhi 02:20

> AI 1337: Singapore 09:35 Bengaluru 11:15

> AI 1902: Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:35

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic
TAGS: #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #India #Travel #World News
first published: Jan 9, 2021 08:12 am

