International flights on January 31: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 15,450 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 29, carrying over 20.87 lakh passengers. Of these, 7,721 were inbound flights carrying 12.42 lakh passengers and 7,729 were outbound flights with 8.45 lakh fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 31:

Air India repatriation schedule for January 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0302 Delhi 01:35 Sydney 20:00> AI 1901 Hyderabad 06:30 Mumbai 08:00> AI 1901 Mumbai 08:45 Kuwait 10:35> AI 1368 Mumbai 10:45 Singapore 18:15

> AI 0139 Delhi 10:30 Tel Aviv 14:25

Air India repatriation schedule for January 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1902 Vijayawada 19:10 Hyderabad 20:10