International flights on January 30: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 15,241 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 27, carrying over 20.56 lakh passengers. Of these, 7,618 were inbound flights carrying 12.25 lakh passengers and 7,623 were outbound flights with 8.3 lakh fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 30:

Air India repatriation schedule for January 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1336 Bengaluru 01:30 Singapore 08:20
> AI 1901 Hyderabad 06:30 Mumbai 08:00

> AI 1901 Mumbai 08:45 Kuwait 10:35

Air India repatriation schedule for January 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1347 Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15
> AI 1347 Chennai 12:30 Delhi 15:30
> AI 1317 Hongkong 05:30 Kolkata 07:15
> AI 1317 Kolkata 08:30 Delhi 10:40
> AI 0282 Colombo 12:00 Delhi 15:00

> AI 1902 Lucknow 20:20 Delhi 21:10

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #Current Affairs #India #International flights #Travel #world
first published: Jan 30, 2021 08:05 am

