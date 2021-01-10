MARKET NEWS

International flights on January 10: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 13,458 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 8, carrying over 17.98 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,726 were inbound flights carrying 10.90 lakh passengers and 6,732 were outbound flights with over 7.07 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 10:

Air India repatriation schedule for January 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0302 Delhi 01:35 Sydney 20:00

> AI 1901 Mumbai 08:45 Kuwait 10:35

> AI 0273 Chennai 08:30 Colombo 10:00

Air India repatriation schedule for January 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:45

> AI 0274 Colombo 11:30 Chennai 12:50

TAGS: #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #India #International flights #Travel #World News
first published: Jan 10, 2021 08:07 am

