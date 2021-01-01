International flights on January 1: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

File image of an Air India aircraft

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 12,672 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 30, carrying over 16.84 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,333 were inbound flights carrying 10.28 lakh passengers and 6,339 were outbound flights with 6.55 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 1:

Air India schedule for January 1: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI1336 Bengaluru (01:30) to Singapore (08:20)

> AI1917 Mumbai (18:40) to Dammam (20:40)

> AI0951 Hyderabad (22:30) to Dubai (00:30)

> AI0983 Mumbai (08:30) to Dubai (10:30)

> AI1931 Delhi (17:45) to Dubai (20:00)

> AI1965 Delhi (21:40) to Abu Dhabi (23:45)

Air India schedule for January 1: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI0301 Sydney (10:15) to Delhi (18:05)

> AI1918 Dammam (21:40) to Mumbai (03:25)

> AI1984 Dubai (11:30) to Ahmedabad (16:00)

> AI1932 Dubai (21:00) to Amritsar (01:50)

> AI1962 Abu Dhabi (06:35) to Hyderabad (07:40)