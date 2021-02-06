International flights on February 6: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat

Representative image: Air India aircraft

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 16,009 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till February 4, carrying over 21.71 lakh passengers. Of these, 8,000 were inbound flights carrying 12.86 lakh passengers and 8,009 were outbound flights with 8.85 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here are the repatriation international flights scheduled for February 6:

Air India repatriation schedule for February 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1336: Bengaluru (1.30) to Singapore

> AI 1901: Hyderabad (8.15) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for February 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1365: Kuala Lumpur to Chennai (2.35)> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (11.15)

> AI 1902: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.45)