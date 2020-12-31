MARKET NEWS

International flights on December 31: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST
File image of an Air India aircraft

File image of an Air India aircraft


The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 12,583 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 29, carrying over 16.71 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,289 were inbound flights carrying 10.21 lakh passengers and 6,294 were outbound flights with 6.49 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 31:

Air India schedule for December 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI1302: Delhi 13:55 to Sydney 08:20

> AI0143: Delhi 4:15 to Paris 8:30

> AI1993: Mumbai 12:20 to Jeddah 15:40

> AI1927: Delhi 09:00 to Dubai 11:15

> AI1943: Mumbai 07:10 to Dubai 8:55 

Air India schedule for December 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI1928: Dubai 12:15 to Jaipur 17:05

> AI1944: Dubai 9:55 to Pune 14:40
TAGS: #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #India #International flights #Travel #World News
first published: Dec 31, 2020 07:55 am

