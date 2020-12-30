International flights on December 30: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

File image of an Air India aircraft

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 12,509 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 28, carrying over 16.60 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,253 were inbound flights carrying 10.16 lakh passengers and 6,256 were outbound flights with 6.43 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 30:

Air India schedule for December 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1346 Chennai 01:30 Singapore 08:20> AI 0281 Delhi 07:25 Colombo 11:00

> AI 1302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20

Air India schedule for December 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1347 Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15> AI 1347 Chennai 12:30 Delhi 15:30> AI 1317 Hongkong 05:30 Kolkata 07:15> AI 1317 Kolkata 08:30 Delhi 10:40> AI 0282 Colombo 12:00 Delhi 15:00> AI 1902 Lucknow 20:20 Delhi 21:10