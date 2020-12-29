MARKET NEWS

International flights on December 29: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 08:15 AM IST

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 12,241 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 25, carrying over 16.30 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,156 were inbound flights carrying 10.01 lakh passengers and 6,159 were outbound flights with 6.28 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 29:

Air India schedule for December 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1310 Delhi 18:05 Kolkata 20:15
> AI 1310 Kolkata 21:35 Hongkong 04:00

> AI 1346 Delhi 21:00 Chennai 23:55

Air India schedule for December 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1912 Nairobi 09:00 Ahmedabad 17:30
> AI 1912 Ahmedabad 19:00 Delhi 20:30
> AI 1122 Rome 20:00 Delhi 08:00> AI 1902 Goa 20:40 Mumbai 22:00
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #India #Travel #world
first published: Dec 29, 2020 08:15 am

