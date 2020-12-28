International flights on December 28: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 12,241 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 25, carrying over 16.30 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,156 were inbound flights carrying 10.01 lakh passengers and 6,159 were outbound flights with 6.28 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 28:

Air India schedule for December 28: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1911 Delhi 09:00 Ahmedabad 10:30> AI 1911 Ahmedabad 12:00 Nairobi 15:50

> AI 1123 Delhi 15:30 Rome 19:20

Air India schedule for December 27: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1301 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05