International flights on December 2: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 10,210 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 29, carrying over 13.18 lakh passengers. Of these, 5,103 were inbound flights carrying 8,22,160 passengers and 5,107 were outbound flights with 4,96,826 fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 2:

Air India repatriation schedule for December 2: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1346 Chennai 01:30 Singapore 08:20

> AI 1302 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20

Air India repatriation schedule for December 2: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1347 Singapore 09:50 Chennai 11:15

> AI 1347 Chennai 12:30 Delhi 15:30