International flights on December 16: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 08:06 AM IST
Since May, when the Vande Bharat Mission was launched, the repatriation exercise has flown over 14 lakh people

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 11,420 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till December 14, carrying over 14.93 lakh passengers. Of these, 5,708 were inbound flights carrying 9,25,448 passengers and 5,712 were outbound flights with 5,68,164 fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for December 16:

Air India repatriation schedule for December 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1346: Chennai (1.30) to Singapore
> AI 1234: Delhi (9.00) to Yangon
> AI 1302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney
> AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv
> AI 1901: Delhi (16.40) to Kuwait
> AI 1991: Delhi (13.00) to Jeddah
> AI 1917: Mumbai (10.25) to Dammam

> AI 1923: Mumbai (6.30) to Riyadh

Air India repatriation schedule for December 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1347: Singapore to Chennai (11.15)
> AI 1233: Yangon to Delhi (17.45)
> AI 1902: Kuwait to Delhi (2.20)
> AI 1918: Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram (19.30)

> AI 1924: Riyadh to Thiruvananthapuram (16.30)

