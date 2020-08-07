172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-on-august-7-daily-updates-on-arrivals-departures-under-vande-bharat-mission-5656671.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on August 7: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,136 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 5, carrying over 4.13 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,570 were inbound flights carrying 2,91,747 passengers and 1,566 were outbound flights with 1,21,676 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until August 31.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 7:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0314: Delhi (8.35) to Hong Kong
> AI 1925: Delhi (9.45) to Sharjah
> AI 0973: Delhi (10.00) to Muscat
> AI 1951: Hyderabad (10.50) to Abu Dhabi

> AI 1905: Bengaluru (11.30) to Riyadh

Air India repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1926: Sharjah to Delhi (18.00)
> AI 1952: Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad (19.40)
> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (22.30)
> AI 1906: Riyadh to Bengaluru (22.30)
> AI 317: Hong Kong to Delhi (20.50)

> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (17.55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:00)
> IX 1344: Dubai (13:30) to Kozhikode (19:10)
> IX 1434: Dubai (15:30) to Kochi (21:05)
> IX 1192: Dubai (17:30) to Delhi (22:400
> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (16:30) to Tiruchirappalli (22:10)
> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Bengaluru (19:30)
> IX 1536: Sharjah (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:40)
> IX 1746: Sharjah (17:00) to Kannur (22:35)
> IX 1681: Singapore (18:05) to Tiruchirappalli (19:50)
> IX 1985: Kuala Lumpur (17:15) to Hyderabad (18:55)
> IX 1238: Abu Dhabi (11:30) to Mumbai (16:45)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (20:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (1.45(+1))
> IX 1354: Sharjah (10:30) to Kozhikode (16:10)

> IX 1542: Salalah (12:25) to Kochi (17:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)
> IX 1343: Kozhikode (10:05) to Dubai (12:30)
> IX 1435: Kochi (12:10) to Dubai (14:30)
> IX 1141: Delhi (14:25) to Dubai (16:30)
> IX 1637: Tiruchirappalli (12:55) to Abu Dhabi (15:30)
> IX 1815: Mangaluru (11:40) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (16:15) to Abu Dhabi (19:05)
> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (10:20) to Sharjah (13:00)
> IX 1745: Kannur (13:35) to Sharjah (16:00)
> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (10:10) to Singapore (17:05)
> IX 1986: Hyderabad (9:30) to Kuala Lumpur (16:15)
> IX 1237: Mumbai (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:30)
> IX 1351: Kozhikode (7:05) to Sharjah (9:30)

> IX 1543: Kochi (9:25) to Salalah (11:25)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 07:44 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.