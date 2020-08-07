International flights on August 7: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,136 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 5, carrying over 4.13 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,570 were inbound flights carrying 2,91,747 passengers and 1,566 were outbound flights with 1,21,676 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until August 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 7:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0314: Delhi (8.35) to Hong Kong> AI 1925: Delhi (9.45) to Sharjah> AI 0973: Delhi (10.00) to Muscat> AI 1951: Hyderabad (10.50) to Abu Dhabi

> AI 1905: Bengaluru (11.30) to Riyadh

Air India repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1926: Sharjah to Delhi (18.00)> AI 1952: Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad (19.40)> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1906: Riyadh to Bengaluru (22.30)> AI 317: Hong Kong to Delhi (20.50)

> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (17.55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:00)> IX 1344: Dubai (13:30) to Kozhikode (19:10)> IX 1434: Dubai (15:30) to Kochi (21:05)> IX 1192: Dubai (17:30) to Delhi (22:400> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (16:30) to Tiruchirappalli (22:10)> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Bengaluru (19:30)> IX 1536: Sharjah (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:40)> IX 1746: Sharjah (17:00) to Kannur (22:35)> IX 1681: Singapore (18:05) to Tiruchirappalli (19:50)> IX 1985: Kuala Lumpur (17:15) to Hyderabad (18:55)> IX 1238: Abu Dhabi (11:30) to Mumbai (16:45)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (20:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (1.45(+1))> IX 1354: Sharjah (10:30) to Kozhikode (16:10)

> IX 1542: Salalah (12:25) to Kochi (17:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (10:05) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1435: Kochi (12:10) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (14:25) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1637: Tiruchirappalli (12:55) to Abu Dhabi (15:30)> IX 1815: Mangaluru (11:40) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (16:15) to Abu Dhabi (19:05)> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (10:20) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1745: Kannur (13:35) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (10:10) to Singapore (17:05)> IX 1986: Hyderabad (9:30) to Kuala Lumpur (16:15)> IX 1237: Mumbai (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:30)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (7:05) to Sharjah (9:30)

> IX 1543: Kochi (9:25) to Salalah (11:25)