International flights on August 6: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,092 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 4, carrying over 4.07 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,548 were inbound flights carrying 2,87,765 passengers and 1,544 were outbound flights with 1,19,419 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until August 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 6:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1360: Delhi (1.00) to Guangzhou> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 0971: Delhi (7.30) to Doha> AI 1923: Delhi (8.45) to Sharjah> AI 1233: Delhi (9.00) to Yangon> AI 0939: Delhi (10.30) to Bahrain

> AI 1947: Delhi (10.50) to Abu Dhabi

Air India repatriation schedule for August 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1361: Guangzhou to Delhi (14.10)> AI 1946: Doha to Amritsar (16.30)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (18.25)> AI 1924: Sharjah to Delhi (17.00)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)> AI 1144: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0940: Bahrain to Delhi (19.45)> AI 1234: Yangon to Delhi (17.45)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

> AI 1948: Abu Dhabi to Amritsar (19.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1196: Dubai (13:05) to Jaipur (17:45)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:50)> IX 1112: Abu Dhabi (17:30) to Delhi (22:35)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (19:30) to Mangaluru (00:45(+1))> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Kochi (20:05)> IX 1614: Sharjah (14:00) to Tiruchirappalli (19:40)> IX 1636: Sharjah (17:00) to Chennai (22:35)> IX 1714: Muscat (14:15) to Kannur (19:30)> IX 1576: Doha (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:00)> IX 1376: Bahrain (12:35) to Kozhikode (19:25)> IX 1987: Singapore (17:10) to Vijayawada (19:05)> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)> IX 1644: Dubai (17:30) to Chennai (22:55)> IX 1384: Dubai (15:30) to Bengaluru (20:30)

> IX 1638: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (16:00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:05)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (11:10)> IX 1115: Delhi (14:15) to Abu Dhabi (16:30)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (15:40) to Abu Dhabi (18:30)> IX 1419: Kochi (11.10) to Abu Dhabi (13.30)> IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli (10.25) to Sharjah (13.00)> IX 1635: Chennai (13:10) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1713: Kannur (11:00) to Muscat (13:15)> IX 1575: Thiruvananthapuram (10:50) to Doha (13:00)> IX 1375: Kozhikode (9:45) to Bahrain (11:35)> IX 1988: Hyderabad (9:15) to Singapore (16:10)> IX 1122: Delhi (7:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)> IX 1643: Chennai (13:35) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1383: Mangaluru (12:40) to Dubai (14:30)

> IX 1247: Mumbai (9.00) to Dubai (10.30)