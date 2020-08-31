International flights on August 31: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,319 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 29, carrying over 5.74 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,163 were inbound flights carrying 3,90,195 passengers and 2,156 were outbound flights with 1,83,941 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 31:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 0187: Delhi (2.45) to Toronto> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.00) to London> AI 1177: Bengaluru (8.35) to London> AI 1961: Delhi (11.00) to Kuwait> AI 0111: Delhi (14.15) to London

> AI 1965: Chennai (16.35) to Kuwait

Air India repatriation schedule for August 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1190: London to Amritsar (22.25)> AI 1962: Kuwait to Amritsar (19.50)> AI 1912: Nairobi to Delhi (19.30)> AI 0178: London to Bengaluru (3.10)> AI 1966: Kuwait to Chennai (4.00)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (6.20)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (12:50) to Thiruvananthapuram (18:30)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (18:15) to Kannur (23:45)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (16:15) to Kozhikode (21:55)> IX 1248: Dubai (11:30) to Mumbai (19:10)> IX 1142: Dubai (13:30) to Delhi (18:30)> IX 1948: Dubai (15:30) to Hyderabad (21:00)> IX 1644: Dubai (17:30) to Chennai (22:55)> IX 1136: Sharjah (10:30) to Delhi (15:30)> IX 1252: Sharjah (14:00) to Mumbai (18:30)> IX 1412: Sharjah (17:00) to Kochi (22:35)> IX 1536: Sharjah (20:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (01:40(+1))> IX 1818: Muscat (12:25) to Mangaluru (19:20)> IX 1350: Muscat (14:25) to Kozhikode (19:25)> IX 1616: Muscat (16:30) to Tiruchirappalli (21:50)> IX 1118: Muscat (17:40) to Delhi (22:10)

> IX 1681: Singapore (19:00) to Tiruchirappalli (20:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (11:50)> IX 1715: Kannur (14:45) to Abu Dhabi (17:15)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (13:05) to Abu Dhabi (15:15)> IX 1247: Mumbai (9:00) to Dubai (10:30)> IX 1141: Delhi (7:15) to Dubai (12:30)> IX 1947: Hyderabad (12:15) to Dubai (14:30)> IX 1643: Chennai (13:35) to Dubai (16:30)> IX 1135: Delhi (7:25) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1251: Mumbai (11:15) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1411: Kochi (13:40) to Sharjah (16:00)> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (16:20) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1817: Mangaluru (9:45) to Muscat (11:25)> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11:30) to Muscat (13:25)> IX 1615: Tiruchirappalli (13:00) to Muscat (15:30)> IX 1117: Delhi (15:00) to Muscat (16:40)

> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (11:05) to Singapore (18:00)