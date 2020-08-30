International flights on August 30: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,273 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 28, carrying over 5.67 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,139 were inbound flights carrying 3.86 lakh passengers and 2,134 were outbound flights with 1.80 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 30:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 02:45 to LONDON 07:30AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15AI 1143: DELHI 03:30 to VANCOUVER 07:00AI 0131: MUMBAI 06:00 to LONDON 11:00AI 1232: DELHI 08:00 to DHAKA 11:00AI 1185: KOCHI 12:30 to LONDON 19:00AI 1911: DELHI 13:00 to NAIROBI 17:30AI 1967: BENGALURU 13:45 to KUWAIT 16:15

AI 1965: CHENNAI 16:35 to KUWAIT 19:25

Air India repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1231: DHAKA 12:00 to DELHI 14:15AI 0162: LONDON 09:45 to DELHI 22:50AI 1968: KUWAIT 17:15 to BANGALURU 00:25 (next day)AI 1178: LONDON 13:00 to BANGALURU 03:15 (next day)AI 1966: KUWAIT 20:25 to CHENNAI 04:00 (next day)AI 0112: LONDON 21:00 to DELHI 10:05 (next day)AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15 (next day)

AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45 (next day)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 14:00 to Hyderabad 19:25IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 11:00 to Vijayawada 16:40IX 1538: Abu Dhabi 12:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 18:10IX 1142: Dubai 11:30 to Lucknow 16:55IX 1344: Dubai 13:30 to Kozhikode 19:10IX 1146: Dubai 13:30 to Delhi 18:30IX 1384: Dubai 22:40 to Mangaluru 03:40 (next day)IX 1744: Dubai 17:30 to Kannur 22:40IX 1136: Dubai 14:00 to Varanasi 19:30IX 1814: Sharjah 10:30 to Mangaluru 15:35IX 1252: Sharjah 17:00 to Mumbai 21:30IX 1354: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:40 (next day)IX 1478: Doha 11:45 to Kochi 18:40IX 1244: Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20IX 1674: Doha 14:55 to Tiruchirappalli 21:55IX 1442: Muscat 12:00 to Kochi 17:10

IX 1681: Singapore 18:25 to Tiruchirappalli 20:10

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1937: Hyderabad 10:25 to Abu Dhabi 13:00IX 1637: Chennai 7:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:00IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram 8:40 to Abu Dhabi 11:30IX 1141: Delhi 8:25 to Dubai 10:30IX 1343: Kozhikode 10:05 to Dubai 12:30IX 1145: Delhi 8:55 to Amritsar 9:55IX 1383: Mangaluru 19:30 to Dubai 21:40IX 1743: Kannur 14:05 to Dubai 16:30IX 1135: Delhi 10:55 to Dubai 13:00IX 1813: Mangaluru 7:30 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1251: Mumbai 14:15 to Sharjah 16:00IX 1351: Kozhikode 16:35 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1477: Kochi 9:00 to Doha 10:45IX 1243: Mumbai 11:00 to Doha 12:15IX 1673: Tiruchirappalli 12:00 to Doha 13:55IX 1443: Kochi 9:00 to Muscat 11:00

IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:30 to Singapore 17:25