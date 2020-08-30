International flights on August 30: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,273 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 28, carrying over 5.67 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,139 were inbound flights carrying 3.86 lakh passengers and 2,134 were outbound flights with 1.80 lakh fliers.
The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 30:
Air India repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 02:45 to LONDON 07:30
AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 1143: DELHI 03:30 to VANCOUVER 07:00
AI 0131: MUMBAI 06:00 to LONDON 11:00
AI 1232: DELHI 08:00 to DHAKA 11:00
AI 1185: KOCHI 12:30 to LONDON 19:00
AI 1911: DELHI 13:00 to NAIROBI 17:30
AI 1967: BENGALURU 13:45 to KUWAIT 16:15
AI 1965: CHENNAI 16:35 to KUWAIT 19:25
Air India repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 1231: DHAKA 12:00 to DELHI 14:15
AI 0162: LONDON 09:45 to DELHI 22:50
AI 1968: KUWAIT 17:15 to BANGALURU 00:25 (next day)
AI 1178: LONDON 13:00 to BANGALURU 03:15 (next day)
AI 1966: KUWAIT 20:25 to CHENNAI 04:00 (next day)
AI 0112: LONDON 21:00 to DELHI 10:05 (next day)
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15 (next day)
AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45 (next day)
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 14:00 to Hyderabad 19:25
IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 11:00 to Vijayawada 16:40
IX 1538: Abu Dhabi 12:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 18:10
IX 1142: Dubai 11:30 to Lucknow 16:55
IX 1344: Dubai 13:30 to Kozhikode 19:10
IX 1146: Dubai 13:30 to Delhi 18:30
IX 1384: Dubai 22:40 to Mangaluru 03:40 (next day)
IX 1744: Dubai 17:30 to Kannur 22:40
IX 1136: Dubai 14:00 to Varanasi 19:30
IX 1814: Sharjah 10:30 to Mangaluru 15:35
IX 1252: Sharjah 17:00 to Mumbai 21:30
IX 1354: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:40 (next day)
IX 1478: Doha 11:45 to Kochi 18:40
IX 1244: Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20
IX 1674: Doha 14:55 to Tiruchirappalli 21:55
IX 1442: Muscat 12:00 to Kochi 17:10
IX 1681: Singapore 18:25 to Tiruchirappalli 20:10
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1937: Hyderabad 10:25 to Abu Dhabi 13:00
IX 1637: Chennai 7:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:00
IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram 8:40 to Abu Dhabi 11:30
IX 1141: Delhi 8:25 to Dubai 10:30
IX 1343: Kozhikode 10:05 to Dubai 12:30
IX 1145: Delhi 8:55 to Amritsar 9:55
IX 1383: Mangaluru 19:30 to Dubai 21:40
IX 1743: Kannur 14:05 to Dubai 16:30
IX 1135: Delhi 10:55 to Dubai 13:00
IX 1813: Mangaluru 7:30 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1251: Mumbai 14:15 to Sharjah 16:00
IX 1351: Kozhikode 16:35 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1477: Kochi 9:00 to Doha 10:45
IX 1243: Mumbai 11:00 to Doha 12:15
IX 1673: Tiruchirappalli 12:00 to Doha 13:55
IX 1443: Kochi 9:00 to Muscat 11:00
IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:30 to Singapore 17:25